Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 399,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Noble Rock Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,810,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 41.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,389,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 696,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,984,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 55.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 322,060 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NRAC remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Friday. 49,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,709. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

