Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Up 775%

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) shot up 775% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.11). 14,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

Norish Trading Up 775.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175. The firm has a market cap of £52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Norish

(Get Rating)

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.