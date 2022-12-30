Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the November 30th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Northern Star Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

