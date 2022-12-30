Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 79.7% in December

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NTIC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 22,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,166. The company has a market cap of $127.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.83.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

