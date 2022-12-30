Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 47.1% in December

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVZMY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.67.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 33,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,536. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

