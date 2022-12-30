NSUR COIN (NSUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,759.95

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $33,759.95 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00461061 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.65 or 0.02919682 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.40 or 0.29503199 BTC.

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

