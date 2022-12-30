NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 2.2%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 128,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,363,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

