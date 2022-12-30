NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 3,062.3% in December

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 3,062.3% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NuLegacy Gold Price Performance
Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About NuLegacy Gold
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuLegacy Gold (NULGF)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.