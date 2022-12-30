NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 3,062.3% in December

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 3,062.3% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NuLegacy Gold Price Performance

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

