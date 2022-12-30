NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 66.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 624,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.99.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.11 million. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.43%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Articles

