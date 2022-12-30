Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Lifted by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.