Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,447. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.