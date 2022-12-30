Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,447. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $294,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.