Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.31 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

