Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 11.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. 7,438,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 7,400,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $275.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,216.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

