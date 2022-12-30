Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 39.5% in December

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

ODC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,463. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.54 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

ODC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 95,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

