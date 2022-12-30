OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Comerica were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. 1,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,307. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

