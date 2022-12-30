OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

