OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $109,000 Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE AMX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,885. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.