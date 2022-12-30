OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,683. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.31. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

