OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. 22,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,851. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $69.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

