OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 7,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

