OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 110 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,829 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

