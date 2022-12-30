OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,438 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.53. 25,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

