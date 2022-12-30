OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 32.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 53.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.2% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.40. 6,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.56. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

