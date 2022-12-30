OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $141.58 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $141.58 million and approximately $20.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00006100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007613 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003590 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

