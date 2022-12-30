Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.