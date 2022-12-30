Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Up 2,358.3% in December

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 2,358.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLC stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

