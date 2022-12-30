Ontology Market Cap Achieves $130.37 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $130.37 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.14 or 0.07225235 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007681 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

