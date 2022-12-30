Orbit Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $764,107.21 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and approximately $764,107.21 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

