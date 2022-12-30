Orchid Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $46.34 million and approximately $933,434.18 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00036023 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06832291 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $814,544.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

