Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in December

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOFPY. Citigroup began coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.00 ($13.83) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Organization of Football Prognostics alerts:

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at 6.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.57. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of 5.36 and a 1-year high of 8.08.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.