Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Orvana Minerals Stock Up 19.5 %
Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.42.
About Orvana Minerals
