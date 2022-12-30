Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 19.5 %

Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.42.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.