Oxen (OXEN) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $171,935.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00401804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00094683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00590343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00255850 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,291,070 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.