PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 2,637.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Stock Performance

Shares of PainReform stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. PainReform has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

