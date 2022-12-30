Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

PANW opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -284.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

