PancakeSwap Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00019243 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $513.09 million and $21.47 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 354,872,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,576,687 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

