Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of PK opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $316,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

