PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.0767 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and $699,181.08 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

