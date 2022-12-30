PAX Gold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $491.40 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $491.40 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,812.09 or 0.10912920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

