PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PayPal by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

PYPL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.