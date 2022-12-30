PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Sells $4,923,867.00 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PENN stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.17.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. CBRE Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

