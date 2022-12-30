Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 6,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 279,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading

