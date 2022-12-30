Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Holdings Cut by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises 2.9% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

PECO traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

