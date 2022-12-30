Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Up 53.6% in December

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 338,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,733. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

