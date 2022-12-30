PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 199,304 shares.The stock last traded at $87.41 and had previously closed at $88.72.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,650,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.