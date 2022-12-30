Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 444,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.19. The company had a trading volume of 90,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.