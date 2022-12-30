Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,152.95

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $65.71 million and $144,152.95 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00228132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,046,942 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

