Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,115 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $309.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

