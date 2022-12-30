Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $121.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average is $118.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.