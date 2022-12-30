Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,126,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 376,482 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,404,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 176,168 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 9.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

PLMI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

