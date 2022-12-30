POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Up 102.8% in December

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of POET Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of POET traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 13,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,291. POET Technologies has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.87.

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POET. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 88.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth $96,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

